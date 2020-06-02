Former Pakistan cricketer Faisal Iqbal believes that young Pakistani pace sensation Naseem Shah will be successful against Indian skipper Virat Kohli. Kohli is widely regarded as one of the finest batsman of the current generation and the teenaged Pakistani speedster recently said that he wants to play against the best to increase the level of his game and Virat Kohli is one such player he would like to face.

“I hope that I can bowl well against India when that chance comes by and won’t let our fans down. As for Virat Kohli, I respect him but don’t fear him. It’s always a challenge to bowl to the best, but that’s where you have to raise your game. I look forward to playing against Virat Kohli and India whenever that chance comes,” Shah had said.

With due respect to Virat as a great batsman I am sure our upcoming superstar fast bowler @iNaseemShah with genuine pace 🔥 and swing virat will be his bunny anytime! Looking forward to the future 🏏battle! 👍🏻😉 #RespectForBoth 🤗 https://t.co/WrIdpybNQe — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) June 1, 2020

Now, Iqbal has retweeted the video of the same interview with a comment on his Twitter handle. He wrote: “With due respect to Virat as a great batsman I am sure our upcoming superstar fast bowler @iNaseemShah with genuine pace and swing virat will be his bunny anytime.”

“Looking forward to the future battle,” he added.

While Kohli is a modern-day great for sure, Shah made headlines when he took a hat-trick against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, becoming the youngest bowler ever to do so in Test match cricket at the age of 16 years and 359 days.

Meanwhile, Shah has also stated that he is eager to play against India. Whenever India take on Pakistan next, the Kohli vs Shah contest seems to be a mouth-watering contest for cricket fans.

“Yes definitely. India versus Pakistan is always special and I have already been told that players can become heroes and villains in those matches,” Shah had said in the same interview.