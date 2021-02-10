India captain Virat Kohli did not seem happy with the way England batsmen were running between the wickets during their second innings of the first Test at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Kohli was heard complaining to the umpires on the fourth day of the match on Sunday which India lost by an embarrassing margin of 227 runs on Monday.

“Oye, Menon (Nitin Menon), seedhe run bhi beech me bhaag raha hai yaar (he’s even running easy runs in the middle of the pitch),” Kohli could be heard saying over the stump mic. “Kya hai ye (What is this)?”

Meanwhile, England took a 1-0 lead against India on Tuesday in the four-match Test series at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Chasing a target of 420 runs, India were bowled out for 192 with Root being declared Player of the Match for his double hundred in the first innings.

The emphatic 227-run win over India in the opening match of the ongoing four-Test series has kept England’s hopes alive of making it to the World Test Championship final as they have now reached to the top of the points table.

Kohli said after the match that the Indian players’ body language was “not up to the mark”.

“Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat, not the first four batters,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We have to understand the things that we have done decently in this game and the things that we haven’t and as a side we are always looking to improve. England were far more professional and consistent throughout the Test match than we were,” he said.