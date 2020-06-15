Former England cricketer Nick Compton has revealed that he was in fact sledged by current Indian skipper Virat Kohli when the England team toured India way back in 2012. Compton had made his Test debut in that series and stated that Kohli did not like the fact that he had a chat with Kohli’s ex-girlfriend. The modern-day Indian batting great did not miss an opportunity to throw a few words at Compton throughout the 4 match series.

“I definitely got a few words from Virat Kohli during the series. I think I bumped into his ex-girlfriend at the time before the series when out for an evening with Kevin Pietersen and myself, Yuvraj Singh… all of us were there, and she was there,” Compton said while speaking on the Edges and Sledges Cricket Podcast. (via IANS)

“I just chatted to her and the word got back that I was speaking to her, and I don’t think Virat Kohli was very happy with that. He had a few words to say to me every time I walked out to bat. He was trying to say that it was his girlfriend, and she was saying that it was her ex-boyfriend. It was like, ‘Who’s got the story right here,’ you know what I mean?” he added.

Compton said that it was in fact quite funny at that time and whenever he remembers it, he can’t help but smile about it.

“We used it as a way to keep winding him up and, you know, trying to get in his head.”

England ended up winning the Test series 2-1, their first series win in India since 1984-85.