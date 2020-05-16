With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) planning to organise outdoor training for the men’s senior team cricketers, the captain Virat Kohli and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma might not be able to join them.

The BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal had earlier informed that the Indian cricketers might start individual skill-based outdoor training from May 18 if the Government of India eases restrictions.

Due to the countrywide lockdown, all top athletes are confined to their homes and are just doing some exercises to keep themselves fit in the lockdown.

However, May 17 will mark the end of the third phase of lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had informed that in the fourth phase of lockdown several guidelines would be relaxed.

But, speaking to news agency AFP, Dhumal said the fate may not change for Kohli and Rohit as the restrictions in Mumbai are likely to remain the same and both the cricketers are currently residing in the business capital of India.

“For players like Kohli and Rohit, the restrictions are there in Mumbai and might stay,” the BCCI treasurer said.

About setting up the training facilities for other players, Dhumal had said, “Yes, the BCCI is exploring options to see how our players can start their skill-based outdoor training provided there are favourable guidelines from central government post May 18.”

Asked to elaborate, Dhumal said: “Since players can’t travel, we are looking at options to see if they can start their skills training (net sessions) at grounds near their residences. The BCCI is in constant touch with the government.”

“We have a roadmap in place for the players in the post lockdown phase.”