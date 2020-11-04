Star Indian batsmen Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have maintained their top two positions in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batters which got updated on Wednesday following the conclusion of three-match series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has gained three spots to reach 49th position even as captain Babar Azam has bridged the gap a little with the Indian pair. Babar’s 221 runs, which include a knock of 125 in the third match on Tuesday evening, see him gain eight points though he remains in third position.

For Zimbabwe, Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams have advanced among batters after slamming fine centuries in the series. Taylor has progressed nine slots to 42nd position after scoring 204 runs including a knock of 112 in the first match. Williams has advanced 12 places to 46th position with 197 runs including an unbeaten 118 in the final match.

In the list of bowlers, New Zealand pace spearhead Trent Boult remains at the top spot, followed by India’s Jasprit Bumrah. Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has achieved a career-best 16th position in the Rankings after a notable performance in the series with the hosts won 2-1.

Shaheen has gained eight places to move into the top 20 for the first time in his career with a match-winning haul of 5/49 in the opening ODI of the series in Rawalpindi.

Wahab Riaz, also a left-arm fast bowler like Shaheen, is another one to gain in the latest rankings update. He has moved up six places to 60th position, grabbing five wickets in two matches, including a haul of 4/41 in the second match of the series.