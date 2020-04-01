After playing under six different Indian captains – Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli – in his 17-year-long international career, Yuvraj Singh has said no one ever supported him like Ganguly did.

Yuvraj had made his debut under Ganguly in the ICC Champions Trophy in 2000 and went on to make a name of himself in Indian cricket. However, under Dhoni, Yuvraj played his career’s best cricket and emerged as the ‘Player of the Tournament’ during India’s winning campaign in the ICC World Cup 2011.

But in an interview with Sportstar, the retired all-rounder revealed that he carries more memories from his playing days under Ganguly than under any other captain because of the former’s constant support.

“I have played under Sourav [Ganguly] and had a lot of support from him. I have more memories of time under Sourav because of the support he gave me. I didn’t have that kind of support from Mahi [MS Dhoni] and Virat [Kohli],” the 38-year-old said.

Reminiscing more on his career, Yuvraj said that among the many bowlers he faced, Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan and Australia’s Glenn McGrath were the toughest.

“I really struggled against [Muttiah] Muralitharan. I had no clue against him. Then Sachin [Tendulkar] told me to start sweeping [against Muralitharan] and I was at ease.

“Glenn [McGrath] would trouble me a lot with the away-going delivery. Luckily, I didn’t play much against McGrath because I was sitting out and cheering for the seniors in the Test matches,” Yuvraj said.

The left-handed all-rounder, Yuvraj, had played 304 One Day Internationals (ODI) before calling it a day in 2019. He had amassed 8,701 runs with 14 centuries. He also has three Test hundreds under his name in 40 red-ball games for India.

Yuvraj was the driving force behind India’s World Cup win after 28 years. In a classic display of his all-round abilities, he had scored 382 runs, with four half-centuries and one hundred, and taken 15 wickets.