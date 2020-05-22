The Indian cricket fraternity on Thursday prayed for the well-being of those affected from the Cyclone Amphan.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected by #CycloneAmphan in Odisha and West Bengal. May God protect everyone out there and hope things get better soon. #PrayForWestBengal,” tweeted India skipper Virat Kohli.

“Praying for everyone affected by #AmphanSuperCyclone.

“Condolences to families of the victims who lost their lives,” wrote India batsman KL Rahul.

Praying for everyone affected by #AmphanSuperCyclone

“Praying to God for the people of West Bengal and Odisha who are affected by #CycloneAmphan. Hope it all gets fine soon, take care of each other and stay safe,” tweeted India’s white-ball opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Meanwhile, India spinner Kuldeep wrote: “My thoughts go out to everyone affected by the #AmphanCyclone.

“Condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, may god give them strength.”