Virat Kohli gifts signed jersey to South African spinner Keshav Maharaj

Former India captain Virat Kohli gave his signed Test jersey to South African left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj after the conclusion of the series.

The two-match Test series between India and South Africa ended in a 1-1 draw on Thursday, with both teams sharing the trophy.

Surprisingly, both the tests were completed in just five days. South Africa won the first Test in three days at Centurion by an innings and 32 runs.

India then won the second Test by seven wickets in five sessions over two days.

Keshav Maharaj did not play in Centurion, but he did make the starting XI in Cape Town this week. South Africa, on the other hand, didn’t need his help with the ball throughout the innings. The home team captain, Dean Elgar, did not give him the ball once during the two days since the wicket was suited for seamers.

Virat Kohli was India’s star batsman in the first Test, scoring 38 (64) and 76 (82) in two innings. He then led the visiting team in scoring with 46 (59) and was instrumental in securing a 98-run lead after the first innings of the second Test. Kohli was caught for 12 (11) runs in the second inning on Thursday, when India was on the brink of a famous win.

Kohli demonstrated sportsmanship off the field in addition to his great on-field presence. Kohli presented his signed jersey to South African spinner Keshav Maharaj immediately following the completion of the second Test in Cape Town, which India won by seven wickets in two days.

Maharaj then headed to Instagram to share the event with his fans, posting a photo with the Indian superstar.

Maharaj praised Kohli for giving him his jersey, saying it would be a valued addition to his wall. In the photo, Maharaj is posing with Kohli while clutching the cricketer’s shirt. The bottom of the jersey has the inscription “To Keshav with best wishes,” as well as Kohli’s autograph.

Alongside the photo, Maharaj captioned it “One for the Wall.” Thank you very much, Virat Kohli.”

With only 642 balls, this test became the shortest in cricket history. On the opening day, 23 wickets were lost, all to fast bowlers. South Africa were knocked out for 55 runs in their first inning, and India’s battle finished with 153 runs and a 98-run lead.The Proteas improved marginally in their second innings but were still bowled for 176 runs, setting India a small target of 79 runs.

India won by seven wickets despite losing three wickets during the chase. This victory resulted in a tied series, India’s first draw on South African soil since 2010.

Kohli also gave Dean Elgar an autographed jersey after he played his final match for South Africa and finished his career as one of the team’s top batters in Test cricket.

Dean Elgar finished his career as South Africa’s eighth-highest run-getter in Test cricket, scoring 5347 runs in 86 Tests at an outstanding average of 37.92. 14 centuries and 23 half-centuries are among his career highlights.