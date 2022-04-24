Virat Kohli extends greeting to Sachin Tendulkar on his 49th birthday

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli took to social media to extend his wishes to compatriot and batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who turned 49 on Sunday.

“Happy birthday to one of the greatest. Have a good one Sachin paji,” said Kohli in an Instagram story.

Other former and current cricketers from India and outside India also extended their wishes to the batting legend.

“A most auspicious day when someone of your goodness and talent came into this world, @sachin_rt. May all your wishes be fulfilled far beyond your wildest dreams and may you live a healthy, prosperous and inspiring life filled with love. #HappyBirthdaySachin,” tweeted former India batter and current National Cricket Academy chief VVS Laxman, who also was a part of the famed ‘Fab Four’ of Indian batting in the 2000s, along with Tendulkar, Saurav Ganguly and current India head coach Rahul Dravid.

South Africa’s U-19 cricket sensation and Mumbai Indians batter Dewald Brevis also extended his wishes to Tendulkar, who is also his mentor in MI.

“Happy birthday Sachin Sir. Thanks for all your support and guidance. You are an inspiration!,” said an Instagram post from Brevis.

Legendary India spinner Harbhajan Singh also tweeted, “Happy Birthday Paji .. aap ko duniya bhar ki sab Khushiyaa mille..Have a great day ahead.. once u r out of the bubble, we shall celebrate.. love always @sachin_rt #HappyBirthdaySachin #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar #Master.”

India and RCB batter Dinesh Karthik also took to social media to wish Tendulkar, tweeting, “There are greats, there are legends and then there is @sachin_rt. Wishing you a very happy birthday #HappyBirthdaySachin.”

Four-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tweeted, “Super Birthday to the man who made the crowd whistle and stand in ovation through decades of Indian Cricket! #HappyBirthdaySachin #WhistlePodu : @BCCI.”

The legendary batter has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, the most by any player.

Apart from Test cricket, Sachin has created numerous records in the ODI format as well. He stands at the top of the list of most runs in ODI, with a total of 18,426 runs, including 49 tons and 96 half-centuries.

During his long career, the former batter represented India in six World Cups. He was also a part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

He has also achieved a historic milestone of scoring 100 international tons and holds the record for registering the most centuries in Test and ODIs. He was also the first batsman to score a double ton in the 50-over format.

Sachin was last seen playing in Road Safety World Series in 2021, where he led India Legends to the title win. Currently, he is the mentor of the Indian Premier League franchise, Mumbai Indians.