Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has opined that there is no need for the Indian cricket team to employ split captaincy as Virat Kohli is doing a good job for the team across formats.

Notably, while several other countries around the world have different captains in different formats, India is one of the few teams that have the same skipper in Test Cricket, ODIs as well as T20Is.

“My theory on split captaincy is that you don’t go looking for split captains,” Manjrekar said during his show ‘Ask Sanjay’ on his YouTube channel.

“So if you are fortunate to have a captain who is good in all three formats and still is a good captain then you don’t need split captaincy and at the moment we have got Virat Kohli who is excellent in all three formats so there is no need for India to have split captaincy.”

“There might come a time in future when India will go for it but it is not something that you seek. If there is a situation when India have an excellent Test captain and Test player but not good enough to be in 50-over format or T20Is then maybe you have a different captain but India at the moment is quite blessed.

“In the past as well when Dhoni was captaining in all formats because he was good in all formats.”