Former India cricketer Madan Lal heaped praise on country’s skipper Virat Kohli saying that the 31-year-old has “changed the concept of the game.”

“Virat Kohli has changed the concept of the game. He cultivated the fitness culture and belief in your own ability,” said Lal Kohli while speaking to sports analyst Joy Bhattacharjya for Sony Ten Pit Stop as quoted by Times Now.

India, who earlier used to rely mainly on spinners, have now been one of the countries with a great pace bowling attack under Kohli. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, have not only helped India win some nail-biting encounters but has also kept reminding the opponents of India’s potential pace attack.

“Kohli knows that if his pace attack is good, he has more chances of helping the team win. I think this culture of encouraging pace bowlers was started by Sunil Gavaskar. The way Virat Kohli is doing it is unbelievable. He is on the right track with the pacers. You’ve got 4 or 5 bowlers who are going to win us a lot of matches in the near future,” Lal said.

Lal lauded Kohli’s Men in Blue as “one of the best teams ever”.

“This team, I think, is one of the best teams ever. Sourav (Ganguly), MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli now,” said the 1983 World Cup-winning member.