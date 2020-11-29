Virat Kohli on Sunday has become the ninth Indian cricketer to play 250 One Day Internationals (ODI) after taking to the field against Australia in second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The 32-year-old, who is leading India in the three match series against Australia, made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008. He as also represented India in 86 Tests and 82 T20Is. One of the modern greats, Kohli has scored more than 21,000 international runs across formats till now.

Overall, Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for making most ODI appearances for India. Tendulkar played 463 ODIs in his stellar career in which he scored 18,426 runs with the help of 49 hundreds. Besides, he also played 200 Tests and 1 T20I scoring 15921 and 10 runs respectively.

The ‘Master Blaster’ is followed by MS Dhoni (347 ODIs), Rahul Dravid (340), Mohammad Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (308), Yuvraj Singh (301) and Anil Kumble (269) in the list of most ODI appearances by Indian players.

Overall, Tendulkar’s 463 ODI appearances are also the most by any cricketer in the history of the 50-over format. Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene played 448 ODIs and comes second in the list. Next to follow are Sanath Jayasuria (445), Kumar Sangakkara (404), Shahid Afridi (398), Inzamam-ul-haq (378) and Ricky Ponting (375).

Meanwhile, team India are trailing the three-match series 0-1 after losing the first ODI by 66 runs on Friday. Australia had posted a gargantuan total of 374/6 , deciding to bat first.

Though there was a rearguard action from Hardik Pandya, who got his highest ODI score (90 off 76 balls) and added 128 runs for the fifth wicket with opener Shikhar Dhawan (74 off 86), Australia’s total, their highest against India in one-dayers, proved too daunting. India finished at 308 for eight wickets in 50 overs.

Earlier, skipper Aaron Finch and Steve Smith scored centuries to lead Aussie charge, after Australia won the toss.

Finch made 114 from 124 deliveries with the help of nine 4s and two 6s while Smith scored 105 off just 66 balls — with 11x4s and four 6s — as the hosts took heavy toll on hapless Indian bowlers who had no option to fall back on.

On Sunday, Australia elected to bat first again. The host were off to a brilliant start as the openers scripted another hundred-run partnership.