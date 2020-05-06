India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma on Wednesday condoled the death of their pet dog Bruno.

Kohli gave the news of Bruno’s demise on Twitter. The dog lived with Kohli for 11 years but “made a connection of a lifetime” with him.

“Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace,” wrote Kohli on Twitter.

Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/R1XSF3ES5o — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Anushka took to Instagram to write: “Bruno, RIP.”

View this post on Instagram ♥️ Bruno ♥️ RIP ♥️ A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on May 5, 2020 at 8:39pm PDT

Talking about Kohli, the right-handed batsman is regarded as one of the modern greats. His records, especially in the white-ball format, are staggering. The India skipper averages above 50 in all forms of international cricket.

In Tests, Kohli has scored 7240 runs, and in ODIs, he has scored 11867 runs so far. The Delhi-born cricketer has scored 43 ODI centuries and 27 in the longest format of the game.

Had everything gone according to plan, Virat Kohli would have been featuring in the 13th edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) and trying to help his popular franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) win their maiden title.

However, the tournament has been suspended indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) owing to the dreaded COVID-19 virus which has claimed over 2 lakh lived globally.