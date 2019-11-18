Ace Indian boxer Vijender Singh announced on Monday that his next bout will be against Ghana’s Charles Adamu on November 22. Vijender said that the fight will take place at Caesars Palace in Dubai.

Adamu, a veteran of 47 fights, has a record of 33-14-0 including 26 knockouts. His last bout was in February this year where he managed to break a four-bout losing streak.

The 42-year-old represented Ghana at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur and won bronze. He made his professional debut in August 2001. He fought Ukrainian Vitali Tsypko in February 2004 for the WBA Inter-Continental and suffered the first defeat of his pro career.

He was the Commonwealth Super middleweight champion twice, first between August 2003 and March 2004 and then from December 2009 to April 2010.

The 34-year-old Vijender is the WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight champion. He made his US debut in July 2019 in a win against Mike Snider which was his 11th successive win.