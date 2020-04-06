The dreaded coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a standstill. Governments around the globe have been forced to enforce lockdowns in their territories to prevent the spread of virus and thus there is almost no sporting activity going on anywhere in the world. Given the situation, India’s professional boxing star Vijender Singh is hopeful of resuming his career in the latter half of 2020.

Notably, Vijender has been unbeaten in the circuit so far with 12 wins.

“I was supposed to fight in May but that is cancelled for now because of the current situation. But I am hopeful things will improve and I will get to fight later in the year. I think it will work out,” the 34-year-old was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Obviously, I am at a loss but there is nothing that can be done. So, you just make peace with it and wait for things to normalise,” he added.

“I have everything at home to ensure that I don’t need to step out. I do my training on my own, which is not unusual because I have the luxury of a trainer only when I am in England,” he further stated.

“The idea is to keep my body in shape for whenever the action resumes. I am doing it at home because in any case, you cannot move out,” he went on to state.

“I have spoken to doctors who tell me that we should be testing more people. I hope it is being done. We can only hope that the situation doesn’t get worse, look at what’s happening around the world, it’s scary,” he said.

“So I do raise questions on how we are doing. We all should even if it comes with a bit of trolling, we should not stop asking for better,” he added.

“I avoid getting into mass-feeding of people because that would ensure that social distancing goes for a toss, defeating the whole purpose of a lockdown. So what I do is ensure that ration reaches needy families,” he said.

“I am directly in touch with people and reach out wherever there is a requirement,” he said.

The dangerous coronavirus has already claimed close to 70,000 lives worldwide, while infecting over 12,50,000 people. There is still no clear treatment of the disease with social distancing and self-isolation along with hand hygiene only ways to prevent the spread of the virus.