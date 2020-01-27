Former India batsman VVS Laxman on Sunday heaped praises on India’s new wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul for his versatility.

Be it ODIs or T20Is, Rahul has always performed with the bat, particularly since 2019. During this interval, he has batted at different positions, but this could not stop his run of form. On Sunday, the Karnataka batsman scored 57 not out off 50 balls to help India win the second T20I against New Zealand by 7 wickets.

Post the innings, Laxman took to Twitter to write: “”Over 300 runs for KL Rahul in his last 5 T20 innings. Very impressed with the versatility that he has shown and adapted to different positions and roles. Great support from Shreyas Iyer,” Laxman tweeted.

But this win was set up bey the bowlers who did not let NZ bataman to get away #IndvsNZ pic.twitter.com/uHTMc0XSKa — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 26, 2020

Rahul, who also bagged Man of the Match award, said he knew what type of innings he needed to play to bag the game for India.

“I knew what I had to do, I couldn’t play the same way. I had a different responsibility. We lost Rohit and Kohli early, so I had to stay in there,” said Rahul after the match as quoted by IANS.

Chasing a mediocre target of 133 runs at Eden Park in Auckland, India lost the wickets of Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (11) early and hence soon got reduced to 39 for 2. But Rahul along with Shreyas Iyer stitched 86 runs for the third wicket to end hosts’ chances of making a comeback.