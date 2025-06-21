Very happy after Doha, no more 90m questions, says Neeraj after winning Paris leg of DL

Neeraj Chopra has finally found relief from the long-standing “90-metre” question that has followed him since his historic gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Ever since becoming only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold, Chopra has consistently delivered at the highest level, adding a silver at the Paris Games last year and both gold and silver medals at the World Athletics Championships to his growing list of achievements.

However, one milestone continued to evade him — the elusive 90-metre mark in javelin throw. Despite coming agonisingly close — just six centimetres short — the magic number remained out of reach. That changed at the Doha Diamond League earlier this year, where Chopra finally broke through the barrier, crossing 90 metres for the first time and putting to rest the one question that had become a fixture at every press conference since Tokyo.

Even after getting the monkey off his back in Doha, it turned a mixed outing for Neeraj, whose 90.23m throw was bettered by Germany’s Julian Weber’s 91.06m — also the maiden 90m mark in his career. Then at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial event too, Neeraj had ended behind Weber.

On Saturday, Neeraj marked a memorable return to the Paris Diamond League after an eight-year hiatus by finishing on top with a best effort of 88.16m on his very first attempt at Stade Sébastien Charléty. Weber finished second with 87.88m – also his opening act.

“I’m happy because before throwing 90m, I used to get lots of questions about it. In every interview, everyone asked me, ‘When will you throw 90m?’ So I’m very happy that one question is not there anymore. So I’m very happy with the throw. Hope I will throw much further than 90 metres,” Neeraj replied after being congratulated for his feat.

The 27-year-old revealed that he will compete at the Ostrava event on June 24. Javelin legend Jan Zelezny, who is the director of the Ostrava meet, has been working as Neeraj’s coach. Neeraj called it “one of the greatest competitions in track and field”.

Speaking about his performance in Paris, Neeraj said, “It was a very good start. I felt really good at the start. But I had too much speed today. The runway was perfect, but I couldn’t handle my speed today. So I need to do some more work for my last attack. It was a really good run-up. I’m happy with the run-up and also the throw itself. The start was good but I was hoping for some more good throws. I’m happy to win here.”

Highlighting the importance of consistency, Neeraj said, “For me, consistency is the biggest key. Yet, sometimes when you are competing in events like the World Championships, the Olympics, or some other big events, you need to be able to win in tough conditions, and under pressure. I am very happy to win here amongst so many great athletes. The guys throw really far, and I am happy with my consistency, and I am hoping to be able to throw 90 metres in more competitions.”

On being asked about his widespread popularity in track and field, Neeraj said: “I feel really good because in track and field you can say like I am famous from India. But you know about cricket, how big cricket is in India. I’m very happy to represent my country in track and field and I’m proud that some other junior athletes are also coming. Maybe in few years they will throw far and (also do well in) some other events in track and field. So I’m very happy that not only me, but also some other junior athletes are also coming up from India.”

Neeraj was also asked if being a great javelin thrower also made him a good bowler in cricket, since the delivery actions were similar.

“I have never tried because in cricket we have to throw the ball down. But in javelin (we throw up). But definitely I will try baseball, throw some pitches when I am in the USA. After Tokyo (winning the Olympics gold in 2021), I was in Chula Vista for three months training. Maybe next time when I come to the USA, I will try baseball,” Neeraj replied to American media group Flo Track after the win.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s Luiz Maurício da Silva finished third with a new South American record of 86.62m. Former world champion and Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago, the London 2012 Olympic champion, was fourth with 81.66m. Paris Olympics bronze medallist Anderson Peters of Grenada came in fifth with 80.29m.

The Paris leg was the eighth of the 15 meetings that make up the Diamond League 2025 season, which will culminate with a two-day final in Zurich, Switzerland, in August.