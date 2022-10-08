Verstappen beats LecLerc to take his first pole position in Japan GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen on Saturday took the pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix as he attempts to clinch his second straight world title this weekend in Suzuka.

The 25-year-old Dutchman edged out Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in qualifying with a time of 1min 29.304, 0.010s clear of Leclerc and 0.057s up on Sainz. Whereas his teammate Sergio Perez completed the top four.

But Verstappen could find himself in hot water after stewards said they would investigate an incident involving the Dutchman and McLaren’s Lando Norris.

As the drivers were on their out-laps ahead of their final flying efforts, with Verstappen going slowly, Norris attempted to overtake the Red Bull on the approach to 130R.

Verstappen then suddenly accelerated and appeared to lose control of the rear of his car as he swerved across the track towards the line the McLaren was on, leaving Norris no option but to go off track to avoid a collision.

Lewis Hamilton was the lead Silver Arrow in the sixth, with George Russell only eighth as the team, down on top speed, failed to replicate their pace from Friday in the wet weather, which could be back for Sunday’s race. Esteban Ocon put in a fine final lap to secure P5, ahead of his teammate Fernando Alonso in seventh.

In his final qualifying session at Suzuka, Sebastian Vettel was ninth fastest, ahead of Lando Norris in 10th. Home favorite Yuki Tsunoda suffered through a brake issue to qualify 13th, with his AlphaTauri teammate Pierre Gasly in 17th.

Japanese GP Qualifying Results

1) Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2) Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3) Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4) Sergio Perez, Red Bull

5) Esteban Ocon, Alpine

6) Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7) Fernando Alonso, Alpine

8) George Russell, Mercedes

9) Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

10) Lando Norris, McLaren *under investigation after qualifying*