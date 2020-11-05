Velocity captain Mithali Raj was heaped praises on her team after they recovered from early blows and managed to beat Supernovas in this Women’s T20 Challenge opener at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

“I was expecting 120-130. Wish we had a good start. In a low scoring match you expect the openers to get you 30-40 runs,” said Mithali in the post match presentation ceremony.

“(After) losing Dani (Wyatt), our main player, there was some panic in the dugout. Veda (Krishnamurthy) played really well along with Sushma (Verma) and (Sune) Luus and got us back on track.”

Chasing, Velocity were dealt with some initial setbacks. However, Sune Luus and Sushma Verma held their nerves and proved to be the main architects of Velocity’s five-wicket victory.

Luus (37) and Verma (34) were involved in a crucial 51-run stand during their team’s chase of Supernovas’ 126/8. The Mithali Raj-led team reached the target with a ball to spare in their innings.

Mithali Raj’s team had lost their opening pari of Danielle Wyatt and Shafali Verma cheaply and were down to 17/2. Raj (7) and Veda Krishnamurthy (29) tried to repair the damage with a brief 21-run stand before Shashikala Siriwardene (1/30) packed back the former in the ninth over.

After they were restricted to 65/4, Sushma and Luus then took control of the proceedings and took their side past the three-digit mark in 16.4 overs.

Velocity now face Trailblazers on Thursday. “It’s difficult to prepare for back-to-back games, especially since it’s a 2 pm game tomorrow, but that’s how it is. I guess tomorrow as soon as we wake up we will be preparing for the next game,” said Mithali.