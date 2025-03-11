Vani Kapoor looks to complete a hat-trick of wins at 6th Leg of WPGT

Vani Kapoor will attempt to win a hat-trick of titles as she tees up at her home course, the DLF Golf and Country Club, for the sixth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) here on Tuesday. The highly successful domestic star, who won the fourth and fifth Legs of the Tour, is also chasing the Order of Merit leader, Sneha Singh, who has also won twice this season.

The sixth leg which features 40 players has some of the leading stars led by Vani and besides her, there is Sneha Singh, Amandeep Drall, Jasmine Shekar, Ridhima Dilawari, Gaurika Bishnoi, and Neha Tripathi.

The event carries a purse of Rs. 16 lakh. The DLF Golf and Country Club has been the home of Indian women’s golf and also hosts the annual Hero Women’s Indian Open in the latter half of the year.

This year Vani has been using the domestic Tour to play herself back into form and the strategy has paid off as she has won twice. She plans to get to the Ladies European Tour later on in the year. Also looking at international starts are Sneha, Amandeep, and Ridhima, among others.

Last week, Vani Kapoor played a perfect back nine with one birdie and eight pars to card 1-under 71 and registered a comfortable three-shot win over Ridhima Dilawari (70) and Rhea Jha (73) in the fifth leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Gurugram.

It was the experienced Vani’s second straight win, having won the fourth leg last month. One of the most successful players in the history of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, Vani held at least a share of the lead since Day 1. The DLF golfer was the sole leader after the first round and then shared the lead after 36 holes with Amandeep Drall and finally cruised to a fine victory at the end of the week. Vani had rounds of 70-75-71 for an even-par 216 over 54 holes, and she was three shots clear of Ridhima (76-73-70) and Rhea (74-72-73).