Uttarakhand unveils mascot, logo, anthem, and tagline for National Games 2025

The 38th National Games, set to be held in Uttarakhand from January 28 to February 14, 2025, saw the grand unveiling of its mascot, logo, jersey, anthem, and tagline in Dehradun on Sunday.

The mascot, “Mouli,” inspired by Uttarakhand’s state bird, the Monal, was revealed at a ceremonial event graced by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Union Minister of State for Sports Rekha Khadse.

In addition to the mascot, the logo, tagline, and other symbolic elements were introduced. The logo, featuring the Himalayan peaks framed by the arc-shaped wings of the Monal bird shining under sunlight, captures the essence of Uttarakhand’s natural beauty. The tagline, “Sankalp Se Shikhar Tak” (From Dedication to Pinnacle), reflects the spirit of the games.

Other symbols, including the jersey, torch, and anthem, showcase Uttarakhand’s cultural heritage and natural splendor. The newly designed torch incorporates motifs of the perennial holy river Ganga and the state flower, Brahma Kamal, also known as the “Lotus of the Darks.”

Union Minister Rekha Khadse expressed satisfaction with the preparations and assured full support from the central government to ensure the success of the event, which will take place across various locations in the state.

Chief Minister Dhami highlighted the state’s commitment to making the 38th National Games a landmark event. He extended gratitude to the IOA for accepting Uttarakhand’s request to host the games and introducing three new traditional sports, including Yoga and Malkhamb.

IOA President PT Usha commended the state’s efforts and emphasized the importance of including traditional sports in national events. She hinted at the possibility of further incorporating such games in future editions.