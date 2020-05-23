The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire world to a complete halt and the cricketing arena is no exception. However, as live sports slowly starts to make a comeback in some parts of the world, cricket too is mulling ways to resume action after the coronavirus break. To reduce the risk of the spread of the virus once cricketing action begins, the ICC Cricket Committee has recommended that the use of saliva to polish the ball should be banned. There are mixed opinions on this and South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis feels that it will be a little difficult to get used to this change for the players.

“I’m used to taking a bit of spit on my fingers before I catch the ball at slip. If you look at someone like Ricky Ponting, he has a big spit on his hands every time he tried to catch a ball, ” du Plessis said while speaking on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

Meanwhile, Australian pacer Pat Cummins had earlier opined that if there is still danger of the spread of COVID-19 through saliva, cricket should not resume at all. Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer had also echoed similar sentiments.