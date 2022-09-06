US Open: Rublev beats Norrie to claim spot in quarterfinals

No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev defeated seventh-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain in straight sets in a fourth-round match at the Louis Armstrong Stadium on Monday, advancing him into the men’s singles quarterfinals of the US Open.

Rublev prevailed 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in a two hours, 26 minute match that was hampered by rain by securing important breaks in each of the three sets. He is still awaiting the outcome of Spain’s Rafael Nadal and home favourite Frances Tiafoe’s match in the round of eight. Later on Monday night, the four-time winner Nadal and Taifoe compete.

The seventh-seeded Norrie put on an unexpectedly erratic performance, which allowed Rublev to capitalise on and close out a two-hour, 26-minute triumph and advance to his fifth Grand Slam quarterfinal. Rublev was was clinical with his opportunities on return.

The 24-year-old defeated a Top 10 opponent at the US Open for the fourth time by hitting 30 winners and only 17 unforced errors.

Rublev advances to his third quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows, where he currently has a 17-6 record, with the victory.

