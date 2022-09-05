US Open: Coco Gauff beats Zhang Shuai; Caroline Garcia advances into QFs

The No.12-seed Coco Gauff advanced to the US Open quarterfinals on Sunday, after outlasting Zhang Shuai of China in a straight sets victory.

Gauff, only 18, is the youngest American woman to reach the quarters here since 2009. She produced a stunning performance to defeat Shuai 7-5, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals.

The American teenager was more poised in the difficult moments. Zhang broke her first service game to take a 2-0 lead, and Gauff broke her right back with two resounding forehand winners. It happened again when Zhang took a 5-3 lead in the second set – and Gauff came back to win the last four games.

Gauff will meet No.17 Caroline Garcia in the quarterfinals clash.

Caroline Garcia had another clean match against Alison Riske-Amritraj, striking eight aces and winning all nine of her service games.

Caroline Garcia defeated Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-4, 6-1 in straight sets.

“She already have some experience with the final in Roland Garros. She’s aggressive but maybe from a little bit farther [behiind the baseline] than I am. Big serve, huge serve, very powerful. Moving great. Very athletic,” WTA.com quoted Garcia as saying.

“I never played on Ashe [against] a big American player, so definitely going to be the first time. As a French player, I know that in Roland Garros, the crowd, it can be loud and everything. Obviously, I know it’s going to be on the other way around,” Garcia said.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a great experience. I will get myself ready. I will have my little team behind me. That’s the most important, the people you care about who have been supporting you. I’m not going to complain to play Ashe against an American girl in the quarterfinal,” she added.

(Inputs from IANS)