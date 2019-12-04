Skipper Kieron Pollard admitted that the West Indies team touring India for their upcoming T20I and ODI series would be the underdogs against the home team.

“We are coming up against a harder opposition, we would be the underdogs and that’s fine,” Pollard was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo as reported by PTI.

Meanwhile, the Windies skipper insisted that matches against India could go either way if the Carribean boys believe in themselves and execute their plans properly.

“It is about going out there and executing and believing in your talent, once you do that anything is possible,” said Pollard, adding, “There are boxes which needs to be ticked off, when you do that, most times you end up on the right side of the result.”

Cricket West Indies selection panel had on Thursday named two squads for the series in India in December.

Notably, West Indies won their recent ODI series against Afghanistan 3-0, whereas they lost the T20Is 2-1.

West Indies face India in three T20Is in Hyderabad, Thiruvananthapuram and Mumbai on December 6,8 and 11, respectively. The two teams then meet in three ODIs in Chennai, Vizag and Cuttack on December 15,18 and 22.

“We have three matches in each format, so we wanted to give each squad a chance to compete against India. No disrespect to Afghanistan, but facing India will be more difficult,” West Indies head coach Phil Simmons said in an official statement.