Ultimate Table Tennis 2024 set to begin on August 22 in Chennai

The fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) will be played from August 22 to September 7 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

It will be an eight-team league for the first time providing a platform for young Indian paddlers to exhibit their talent alongside the world’s elite players. The escalating popularity of table tennis, bolstered by notable Indian achievements, has catalysed the league’s expansion into new territories. Embracing this momentum, the league proudly announced the inclusion of two esteemed franchises: the Ahmedabad SG Pipers and the Jaipur Patriots.

“The introduction of additional teams will infuse a heightened level of competition, strategically coinciding with the post-Paris Games period to capitalize on the prevailing Olympic fervour nationwide. Moreover, the decision to host the league in Chennai pays tribute to the city’s esteemed sporting heritage, which has produced numerous legendary paddlers, but also reinforces our commitment to honouring its illustrious legacy,” expressed Niraj Bajaj, co-promoter of UTT.

Goa Challengers secured victory over former champions, Chennai Lions, in the preceding year, thus entering the league as defending champions for UTT 2024. Joining them are Dabang Delhi TTC, U Mumba TT, Puneri Paltan, Bengaluru Smashers and the two new franchisees. Each team will maintain a roster of six players, including two foreign players, as they all contend for the coveted title this season.

“The core mission behind UTT’s inception was to enhance the stature of table tennis in India, providing our players with a platform to compete against the world’s best and propel Indian table tennis to unprecedented heights. Recent historic victories by our Indian players against Chinese opponents and the National men’s and women’s teams qualifying for the Olympics through the world team rankings underscore this mission,” emphasized Vita Dani, chairperson of UTT.

The format has undergone a slight alteration with the inclusion of eight teams, that will now be divided into two groups of four teams each. Each franchisee will continue to compete in five ties during the league stage, facing all other teams within their respective group once, alongside two randomly selected teams from the opposing group, determined through a draw.