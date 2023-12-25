Logo

Logo

# Sports

Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 begins with grand ceremony in Cuttack

The second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) kicked off with an electrifying opening ceremony along amid cheers echoed across the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium as the vibrant crowd gathered for this thrilling event on a lively Sunday.

IANS | New Delhi | December 25, 2023 12:00 pm

Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 begins with grand ceremony in Cuttack

Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 begins with grand ceremony in Cuttack

The second edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) kicked off with an electrifying opening ceremony along amid cheers echoed across the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium as the vibrant crowd gathered for this thrilling event on a lively Sunday.

The much-awaited second season of UKK was inaugurated in the presence of Tenzing Niyogi, CEO & League Commissioner, Ultimate Kho Kho, Sudhanshu Mittal, President, Kho Kho Federation of India, Tusharkanti Behera, Odisha Sports Minister and Indian women’s kho kho team captain Nasreen Shaikh.

The owners and representatives of six franchises, Srinath Chittoori (Chennai Quick Guns), Vinay Singh (Gujarat Giants), Punit Balan (Mumbai Khiladis), Ranjit Parida (Odisha Juggernauts), Jigar Shah (Rajasthan Warriors) and PKSV Sagar (Telugu Yoddhas) also attended the flashy opening ceremony.

Advertisement

Promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, Ultimate Kho Kho became a huge hit in the first season, emerging as India’s third-largest non-cricket league in terms of television viewership.

It also became the first Indian sports league to secure Series A funding, courtesy of the UK-based BNP Group.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Infinity in Mewar

Travelling with Jorge Luis Borges in the Mewar region of Rajasthan is to discover parallels and paradoxes of history, across time, space, and infinity. Maharana Raj Singh, the Custodian of Mewar from 1652 to 1680 CE, planned and built Rajsamand, one of the biggest man-made freshwater lakes of its time; he ordered court historians, poets, and genealogists to install the largest set of inscriptions on marble detailing the history of Mewar and its Maharanas on the lake-front

# Opinion

Beyond borders

In the intricate game of Indian politics, where each move can shape the destiny of millions, the BJP’s recent selection of chief ministers in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan seems to be a strategic chess play, reaching far beyond the boundaries of these states.