Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos scored a brace for Germany as they defeated Belarus 4-0, on Wednesday, in the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers to book their spot in next year’s continental event.

⚽️ Ginter, Goretzka, Kroos (2)

Defender Matthias Ginter opened the scoring at the Borussia Park in the 41st minute with a clever backheel to make it 1-0. As the teams walked the tunnel during the break Belarus were still well in the game.

But a dominating start in the next half saw the hosts completely outplaying their opponents. Four minutes into second half’s play, Leon Goreztka found the back of the net through a delivery from Kross.

Ginter was involved in another goal as he provided Kroos with a setter for him to finish in the 55th minute.

The visitors received a lifeline in the form of a penalty but wasted it as German keeper Manuel Neur saved it before Kross netted another to pile up on the agony of Belarus. This was his only second brace since Germany’s 7-1 World Cup semi-final rout over Brazil.

The Die Mannschaft were given a helping hand by their arch-rival and Group C partner the Netherlands, who held Northern Ireland to an away and goalless draw.

Courtesy of the result, both the teams qualified to next year’s Euro with one match still to be played. Also, this will be Germany’s record 13th European finals.

“We did a good job. All in all, I’m very satisfied. Kroos is extremely important for the team, he’s always ready to play, always keeps his cool – he’s elementary for such a young team. He does that very well,” Germany coach Joachim Loew was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Belarus though, despite the defeat, will have another go at the playoffs which offer the last four spots to 16 selected team who would fail in the qualifiers.