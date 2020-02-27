Despite their stunning defeat against Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match, Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro has expressed confidence that his side can come back stronger in the next leg and overcome the deficit in Manchester on March 17.

“The tie is not over, because if there is a team that can stage a comeback, it’s this Real Madrid side. We played 75 spectacular minutes, but in the last 15 things went wrong,” Casemiro was quoted as saying on the official website of Real Madrid.

“They got the better of us, but everything is not lost. We did not have the intensity or the control in the last 15 minutes. We sat back, against a top rival if you let them have a couple of shots, they’ll get a goal. There are no excuses for that,” the 28-year-old added.

Manchester City on Wednesday scored two late goals at the Santiago Bernabeu to beat Real Madrid for the first time in their history.

Madrid looked on course for a win in their home leg with the slightest of the margin courtesy Isco’s smart finish in the 60th minute. But the English champions, who were easily the better team of the night, were not to be deterred as they came level into the match with Gabriel Jesus’ strike before Kevin de Bruyne scored the winner from the penalty spot.

The home team’s misery continued as their skipper Sergio Ramos was sent off in the dying minutes of the game, forcing him to miss the second leg. However, they should consider themselves lucky for not conceding more than twice.