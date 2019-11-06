A dominating Paris Saint-Germain team will look for their fourth straight win of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 when they host a depleted Club Brugge side on Wednesday.

PSG vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Details

Date: November 6, 2019

Time: 1:30 AM IST(November 7)

Venue: The Park des Princes, Paris

PSG vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Preview

PSG have started their European season in the best possible manner and would be hoping to continue their winning streak. The Thomas Tuchel-led side began their campaign with a 3-0 win over Real Madrid before following it up with two back-to-back away wins against Galatasaray and Club Brugge.

However, Kylian Mabappe & Co. will take the field on the back of a shocking 1-2 defeat at the hands of Dijon in Ligue 1. Though today’s Belgian opponents don’t look much threatening, Tuchel should be playing his cards with utmost caution.

For Brugge, it was always meant to be an uphill task to earn one of the top two spots in a group which has Real Madrid and PSG. But Phillipe Clement’s team had a positive start to the competition as they held Madrid to a 2-2 draw at Bernabeu.

But a 5-0 onslaught from PSG in the first-leg was a reality check for Brugge. From this point on a third-placed finish and a spot in Europa League should mean the world to Clement and his men.

PSG vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Team News

The home team have a number of injury concerns to worry about with Ander Herrera and Marco Verratti still doubtful for today’s game. Star striker Edinson Cavani has also been sidelined from starting eleven after Mauro Icardi took his place as the centre forward and excelled in it.

Brugge might miss the service of central defender Clinton Mata and Matej Mitrovic, who has recovered from injury, could be an addition at the back.

PSG vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Probable Starting XI

PSG: Navas; Dagba, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat; Gueye, Marquinhos, Paredes; Di Maria, Icardi, Mbappe.

Club Brugge: Mignolet; Mitrovic, Mechele, Deli; Sobol, Vanaken, Rits, De Ketelaere, Diatta; Tau, Dennis.

PSG vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Last 5 Matches

PSG: LWWWW

Club Brugge: WWDLW

PSG vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Head-to-Head

The teams have featured only against each other which was the first-leg of this tie. PSG won 5-0.

PSG vs Club Brugge, UEFA Champions League 2019-20: Match Prediction

PSG win 4-0.

