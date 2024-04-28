Uber Cup : India women beat Singapore,4-1 to assure themselves a place in quarter-finals

Putting up yet another awesome display Indian women’s badminton team routed Singapore 4-1 to virtually assure themselves a place in the quarterfinals of the Uber Cup in Chengdu, China on Sunday.

The young and new look Indian team, without big names like PV Sindhu, Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto and Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly, downed Canada 4-1 in its Group A opener on Saturday and continued the momentum with another stellar victory against Singapore.

With two wins in as many outings, India have almost secured a top-two finish in the group, and a last-eight berth by extension.

The Indian face a tough final group fixture against China on Tuesday but the result of the tie will be inconsequential if the hosts beat Canada, as expected, later in the day.

The tie against Singapore didn’t start well for the Indian as their star campaigner Ashmita Chaliha, 53rd in the world bad rankings, lostvto world No. 18 Yeo Jia Min in the opening singles rubber .

Priya Konjengbam/Shruti Mishra initiated the Indian fightback by winning their doubles match against Xiao En Heng and Jin Yu Jia 21-15, 21-16.

World No. 83 Isharani Baruah accounted for the 151st-ranked Insyirah Khan 21-13, 21-16 to hand India the lead before Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker, who lost their match against Canada, picked up their first win of the tournament to settle the tie.

The 17-year-old Anmol Kharb, the star of the team’s gold medal win at the Badminton Asia Team Championships and the reigning national champion then outplayed:Lee Xin Yi Megan 21-15,21-13 to make it 4-1

The men’s team wasn’t in action in the Thomas Cup but will take the court against England on Monday.

India are the defending Thomas Cup champions.