U-16 boys’ hockey tournament in Pune to have Strict Covid-19 protocols in place

Temperature inspections, hand sanitiser channels in dorms, pitch-side and dining areas, RTPCR tests, and quarantine cells are among the precautions taken by the organisers of the 5th SNBP All-India Hockey Tournament (Boys’ Under-16), which begins on Tuesday.

In total, 24 teams will compete in the fifth edition of the tournament, which is the country’s sole prize-money hockey tournament for under-16s. The competition, which is sanctioned by Hockey India, will take place from November 9 to 15 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Mhalunge-Balewadi.

With this being the first invitational tournament for the under-16 age group after the Covid-19 relaxation in the state, the S.E. Society’s SNBP Group of Institutes, the organisers, have made arrangements according to the SOPs issued by Hockey India and the guidelines set by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

“We have received permission and Covid-19 guidelines from the Pune Municipal Corporation as well as Hockey India and accordingly we are going to follow all protocols and will be thoroughly equipped with the same,” Firoz Shaikh, Tournament Convenor, told IANS.

The organisers have tied up with a local hospital to maintain both on and off-the-field precautionary measures. The participants will be checked for temperature and, likewise, put through a compulsory hand sanitiser channel set up at hostels, pitch side, and at the dining area. They have also put up flex everywhere in the hostel campus and ground area.

The organisers have also tied up with a diagnostic lab to conduct RTPCR tests and have also kept two rooms reserved as quarantine cells.

“It is very unfortunate that the pandemic was a setback to one and all. Sports generally across the world, including India, took a big hit. We are glad that we are back to do our bit for the national sport, which we are committed to and will continue as our passion,” said Dr Vrishali Bhosale, Organising Chairman & President of SNBP Group.

Despite spending money on fulfilling the SOPs and Covid-19 protocol, the organisers have also enhanced the total prize fund this year and the winning team will take home a cheque of Rs 1 lakh. The total prize fund of the event, which also includes a state-level women’s hockey tournament, will be Rs 2.80 lakh — and increase of Rs 1.35 over the previous edition.

On the field, the team to watch will be the Odisha Naval Tata Hockey, who recently finished runners-up at the 1st Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2021 at Bhopal. Amritsar-based Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), a semifinalist at Bhopal and a runner-up of the 4th SNBP tournament, will also be seen in action.

The 24 teams, which hail from 13 different states including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, and Orissa, have been grouped into eight groups, each with three teams, and will compete in a round-robin format. Each group’s top player will advance to the knockout quarter-finals. The semifinals will take place on November 14, followed by the final the following day.

While hockey fans will be watching the action on the field, administrators will be watching how the protocols are followed because this will serve as a model for other invite event organisers across the country.

(With IANS inputs)