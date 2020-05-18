They are two of India’s biggest sporting heroes. However, when Indian cricket skipper Virat Kohli caught up with football skipper Sunil Chhetri, the kid in them came to the forefront.

Chhetri was hosting the show ‘ElevenonTen’ on Instagram on Sunday when he asked Kohli about the 90s era during which they both grew up in New Delhi.

“Just two kids talking about growing up in the 90s,” India’s record goalscorer Chhetri wrote on Twitter on Monday. He shared that part of the video where the duo can be seen talking about their childhood in the national capital.

Just two kids talking about growing up in the 90s. #ElevenOnTen @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/ZdYlBLPWTd — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) May 18, 2020

“You should never forget where you came from,” Kohli said while talking about his 90s’ days.

“My childhood has been spent living in a proper West Delhi society. So one thing I have learnt is that whenever I meet some friend from my society, I talk to him in the same manner as I used to when I lived there.

“To me that is the biggest marker that you are never away from who you are,” Kohli added.

Chhetri agreed and the two stars had a great time interacting with each other. During the chat, Kohli also expressed his respect and admiration for batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli spoke about Tendulkar’s knock in Sharjah in 1998 which is described by many as one of the best ever played in International cricket.

“The one knock in international cricket you wished you had played?” Chhetri asked.

“1998 desert storm,” Kohli answered straight away.

“Which one, the first one in the semi-final or the final?” Chhetri further asked.

“The first one where we qualified for the final,” Kohli clarified.