Former England captain Andrew Strauss heaped praise on fast-bowling duo Stuart Broad and James Anderson and stated their hunger for the game is nothing less than extraordinary.

The two veteran bowlers have put England in a commanding position in the ongoing #raisethebat Test series against West Indies. Going into the fifth day of the third Test, England need eight wickets to clinch the series while the visitors need 389 runs.

“For all of us, let’s write [Broad and Anderson] off at our peril and let’s not be in a hurry to pension them off, because they have both got a lot more to offer England,” Strauss told reporters as per Cricbuzz.

“They are two of England’s greatest of all time. What has really impressed me with both them is their hunger to continue. Anyone who has played for England for a long period of time will know there is a lot of sacrifice.

“You’re away from home a lot and certainly as a bowler you have to do more physical work and do all the rehab work to make sure you are ready to go. For two to be so hungry is extraordinary,” he added.

Strauss also feels Broad is currently bowling at his absolute best. Broad’s six-wicket haul on Day 3 ensured the hosts took a huge first innings lead and then he scalped two more in the second to leave the visitors on the brink in the third Manchester Test. The entire fourth day was washed out.

He is also just one wicket away from becoming the second Englishman, after James Anderson, to scalp 500 Test wickets. He will become the seventh bowler in the history of the sport to achieve this feat.

“I honestly don’t believe Broad has bowled much better than this,” Strauss said. “There were a couple of years where perhaps he lost his wrist a bit and it was hard work for him bowling to right-handers. This series so far he seems to be equally potent against left and right-handers.”