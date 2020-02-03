India all-rounder Shivam Dube on Sunday bowled the second-most expensive over in T20I history. He conceded 34 runs in one over against New Zealand in the fifth and final T20I at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, remaining two short of Stuart Broad’s 36 the latter conceded in 2007 World T20.

On Sunday, India defeated New Zealand by 7 runs to clean sweep the Kiwis 5-0. Post winning the toss and opting to bat first, India had managed to score 163 runs at the venue before restricting the hosts to 156.

However, the day wasn’t as pleasing for Dube as it was for the other Indian players. The all-rounder, who scored 5 runs during India’s batting, came to bowl in the 10th over of New Zealand’s innings. The Kiwis were 64 for 3 and needed 100 runs in 11 overs with Tim Seifert and Ros Taylor at the crease.

Seifert welcomed Dube with 6, 6, 4, 1 before Taylor butchered him further in the remaining deliveries 4nb, 6, 6 to capitalise the over to 34 runs.

“Shivam Dube is a brilliant combination of both Kohli and Bumrah. He bats like Bumrah and bowls like Kohli,” said a user.

Shivam Dube is a brilliant combination of both Kohli and Bumrah. He bats like Bumrah and bowls like Kohli. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/jEMeMtyYU8 — Himanshu Bhandari (@hi_bhandari) February 2, 2020

Another user joked: “New person Added to Dinda army. Shivam dube 34 runs RCB Blood.”

New person Added to Dinda army 😂😂 Shivam dube 34 runs RCB Blood 😅#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/8N2vwzj1Om — Dhoni Tharane2.0 ||Soorarai Pottru✈️ (@Tharane_twetz) February 2, 2020

See other tweets:

6, 6, 4, 1, 4nb, 6, 6 = 34 runs 😱 Shivam Dube bowled the second-most expensive over in T20I history today! Do you remember the first? pic.twitter.com/1mwbiMNWwg — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2020