Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo seals 50th hat-trick of his club career

It’s time to celebrate as Cristiano Ronaldo’s 50th club career hat-trick earned below-par Manchester United a 3-2 Premier League victory over Norwich City on Saturday amid scenes of fan protest at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese netted the 50th hat-trick of his club career to rescue his team from what could have been a very disappointing result. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute for the hosts after some excellent work down the right flank from Anthony Elanga.

The Manchester United academy graduate pressed high to win the ball back and squared a pass to Cristiano Ronaldo, who made no mistake from close-range. The 37-year-old quickly turned the whistles aimed at him by the Old Trafford crowd into cheers by wheeling away and pulling off the iconic “Siuuuu” celebration.