Twitter explodes as Cristiano Ronaldo seals 50th hat-trick of his club career

SNS | New Delhi | April 17, 2022 1:18 pm

Cristiano Ronaldo (File Photo)

It’s time to celebrate as Cristiano Ronaldo’s 50th club career hat-trick earned below-par Manchester United a 3-2 Premier League victory over Norwich City on Saturday amid scenes of fan protest at Old Trafford.

The Portuguese netted the 50th hat-trick of his club career to rescue his team from what could have been a very disappointing result. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring as early as the seventh minute for the hosts after some excellent work down the right flank from Anthony Elanga.

The Manchester United academy graduate pressed high to win the ball back and squared a pass to Cristiano Ronaldo, who made no mistake from close-range. The 37-year-old quickly turned the whistles aimed at him by the Old Trafford crowd into cheers by wheeling away and pulling off the iconic “Siuuuu” celebration.

Fans who protested against the club’s owners ahead of the match were singing “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” in the second half as their team were second best to a team seven points adrift of the Premier League safety zone.

United’s France midfielder Paul Pogba was booed by his own fans as he was substituted before Ronaldo stole the show once again with a sensational winner 14 minutes from time to drag United out of the mire once more.

The win, United’s first in four games in all competitions, moved them above Arsenal, who lost 1-0 at Southampton, into fifth on 54 points from 32 matches, with Spurs now just three points in front. Norwich stay bottom on 21 points.

