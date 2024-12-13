TSW 25K Kolkata: Defending champs Ebenyo, Sutume pledge to defend titles

Defending champions Daniel Ebenyo and Sutume Kebede of Tata Steel World 25K hope to defend their titles when they step on the starting line here on Sunday.

The US $142,214 prize money race boasts equal prize money for the men and women winners, with the top three winners each standing to win $15000, $10000, and $7000, respectively. The runners will be further incentivised by an Event Record Bonus of US $5,000.

Ebenyo holds the current event record in the men’s category, 1:11:13, and Kebede holds the women’s record, 1:18:47.

Kebede, who changed her coach and recovered from a prolonged stomach problem to go on to win the last edition of Tokyo Marathon, said, “I have changed my coach. My husband coaches me now. I had time to prepare for this event. I am confident that I will be able to defend my championship.”

Asked who could be a tough competition, she said, “The women’s field is very strong. Everyone is very good. So there will be strong competition.”

Ebenyo is not only the defending champion here but a bonafide track and road racer. Talking to the media he said, “I will try for a course record here. The weather is good, the course is very friendly.”

Ebenyo is coming on the back of winning the Delhi Half Marathon. The first marathon for him was Chicago where he finished fifth. Talking about it, he said, “I came fifth. My coach was not happy. He asked me to continue to be focussed. I needed time to recover as Chicago was tough. But now I am fit and I know I can do better. I have unfinished business on track. A gold has eluded me and that is what I am looking at in the Tokyo World Championship. This race will help me.”

Also participating in the race is Benson Kipruto, a veteran of 16 marathons and bronze medal winner in Paris Olympics and winner at Tokyo Marathon. Talking about his participation here, he said, “I have come prepared for the race. I want this to set off next year. I will try and challenge for the winner’s spot.”

Asked how the Paris medal changed his life, he said, “Now I am getting more invitations. It has given me recognition. I am building a house in Kenya now.”

Asked how one prepares for road races, he said, “We run 30km everyday. Patience, Discipline and training is the key to success.”

Former English football star, Sol Campbell, who is the international ambassador of the World 25K Kolkata, expressed his excitement ahead of Sunday’s race. In his five years and 195 appearances at Arsenal, Campbell had won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups, encompassing the 2001–02 league and FA Cup double, and being part of the team that became known as The Invincibles for their undefeated 2003–04 Premier League campaign. He scored Arsenal’s only goal in their 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in the 2006 UEFA Champions League final.

Recounting his last tour to the football-crazy city, “I was in the city for the U17 world cup for the finals where England played against Spain. England had an amazing victory, especially, as an Englishman, I was proud. Philip Walter Foden and Conor Gallagher were in the team and have gone pretty well too.”

“Passion for football here in Kolkata is amazing, they really know how to enjoy the game. I had a little taste of it the last time I visited. Football has its roots and they have a history too, which inspires kids to take up the game seriously,” he said, talking about his experience after landing in the city.