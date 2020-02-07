India fielding coach R Sridhar on Friday admitted that the fielding of the Men in Blue have not lived up to the standards and they are trying to get better.

“The West Indies series we played at home, is where we were really average in the fielding department. From then on, we are trying to get better, we have not lived up to the standards we showed in the World Cup last year. This is something we should definitely work on,” Sridhar told reporters ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand as quoted by ANI.

Talking about India’s performance on the field in their ongoing tour to New Zealand, Sridhar said, “In certain matches, ground fielding has been good. New Zealand is a difficult high catching place, but there are no excuses.

“We are trying to get better. We do look at videos to see where we committed a technical error. Our job is to give all the players the necessary feedback. We have a tight schedule, but it is not a complaint.”

Earlier, unhappy with the fielding effort of Indian players in the recently-concluded T20I series against New Zealand, skipper Virat Kohli had also said that the Men in Blue should be fielding way better than they what they have done.

“We definitely have recognized it as something that, if you look at the average age of this team, it’s 27 max. So we should be fielding way better than what we have. I think the standards of fielding overall were not that good from either side. T20 cricket it can happen because the game is so fast-paced,” Kohi had said ahead of first ODI against New Zealand as quoted by IANS.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old leader added that one cannot expect immediate results on the field and the team is headed in the right direction as far as fielding is concerned.