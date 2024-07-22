Trust, freedom, success — Gambhir reiterates philosophy for ‘happy dressing room’

Two-time World Cup-winning former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Monday acknowledged that he has “big shoes to fill” as he readies himself for a new role as the head coach of a highly successful Indian team that made the finals of a world event in each of the three formats before winning the T20 crown under his predecessor Rahul Dravid.

Addressing the media for the first time after assuming charge, Gambhir reiterated his mantra of a “happy dressing room” by backing his players and giving them the “freedom” as he believes that the “best relationship is one built on trust.”

“It is very simple. It is important to give players freedom – that’s what I believe in – and not have a relationship of a head coach and a player. The best relationship is one built on trust. The most important thing is they’ll always have my backing. I don’t complicate too many things. I am taking over a very, very successful team – India are T20 world champions, have been runners-up in the World Test Championship and the 50-overs World Cup,” he said.

The forthcoming brief white-ball series against Sri Lanka, starting July 27, will be Gambhir’s first assignment as a full time coach. He has previously served as a mentor in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with both Lucknow Super Giants and the reigning champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

On Kohli, Rohit and their legacy

Dismissing any premeditated timeline of the Test and ODI careers of India’s most decorated duo of the current lot — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Gambhir said the veterans can be a possibility for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Both Rohit and Kohli had announced their retirements from the T20 format after the triumphant World Cup campaign last month, and now with the shortest format behind them, the focus has shifted to their continuity in the other two formats.

Stressing on expecting the duo to be available for matches in both formats going forward, Gambhir felt that both Rohit and Virat still have a lot to offer in the other formats.

“I think they’ve shown what they can deliver in the big stage, whether it was the T20 World Cup or 50-over World Cup. One thing I can be very clear of, both those guys have a lot of cricket left in them. And more importantly with Champions Trophy and a big tour of Australia coming up, there won’t be any shortage of motivation. If they can keep their fitness, the 2027 World Cup as well,” Gambhir said while adding that the decision to retire is a “very personal decision”.

Both Rohit and Virat have been selected for the ODIs against Sri Lanka, with the former set to lead. This is one of only two ODI series India are slated to play ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy early next year.

Gambhir also spoke about workload management, stating that it’s important for fast bowlers. “Workload management for someone like Jasprit Bumrah is important. For Bumrah, because he is one rare kind of a bowler who anyone would want (in their team), so it’s our responsibility to try and have him fresh for most of the important games. So, workload management for, not just Bumrah, but fast bowlers becomes very, very important,” Gambhir pointed out.

Relationship with Kohli

As soon as Gambhir’s name was announced for the head coach’s role, there were conversations across cricketing circles regarding his equation with former Delhi teammate, Virat Kohli. Both Gambhir and Kohli had had their share of on-field run-ins, but the former Lok Sabha MP pointed out that their equation is “between two mature individuals” and believed that the two are “on the same page” when it comes to the shared goal of achieving success for the national team.

“Good for the TRP, but my relationship is not public. What kind of relationship do I share with Virat Kohli, I think it is between two mature individuals. On the field, everyone has got the right to fight for their own team, for their own jersey, and want to come back in a winning dressing room. But, at the moment, I think you are representing India and representing 140 crore Indians and I am sure we are going to be on the same page and try and make India proud,” Gambhir said.

“I share a very good relationship off the field and we will continue to do that. But yes, to make it more public what kind of a relationship (we have) I think it is between two individuals,” he added.

Support staff

Confirming the appointments of former India all-rounder Abhishek Nayar and Dutchman Ryan Ten Doeschate as assistant coaches, Gambhir said the rest of the support staff will be finalised after the Sri Lanka tour. Meanwhile, T Dilip (fielding coach) and Sairaj Bahutule (interim bowling coach) have accompanied the team.

“We still have one month after the Sri Lanka tour. We will try and finalise after the Sri Lanka tour. But, I have worked with people like Abhishek Nayar, Ryan Ten Doeschate very closely. In the last two months, especially in the IPL, I have enjoyed working with them. They are thorough professionals. Hope Ryan and Abhishek can have a successful stint. Hopefully, we can have a successful tenure as coaches. I am really looking forward to work with the rest of the other guys as well. I have had some really good feedback from the players about the other guys. I am really looking forward to working with them.