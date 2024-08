“Tried my best but missed out on a medal”: Mirabai Chanu after finishing fourth in women’s 49kg weightlifting at Paris Olympics

After finishing fourth in the women’s 49kg weightlifting event at the Paris Olympics, Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu expressed her disappointment but vowed to work harder for future competitions.

Chanu narrowly missed out on a medal, securing fourth place with a combined total of 199kg.

She shared her sentiments in a video posted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), saying, “I tried my best to win a medal for the country but I missed it today…It is a part of the game, we all sometimes win and sometimes lose…Next time I will work harder to win a medal for the country…I will try my best and will deliver my best performance in the next game.”

For India and Chanu, it was another fourth-place finish in Paris after narrowly missing out on a medal with a combined total of 199kg.

The first was the snatch event, where a weightlifter has to pick up the barbell and lift it above their head in one singular motion.

Advertisement

The second was the clean-and-jerk event, where a weightlifter is required to pick up the barbell and bring it up to their chest (clean) and then extend their arms and legs to lift it above the head (jerk) with a straight elbow.

The weightlifters have to hold it there until a buzzer is sounded.

China’s Hou Zhihui won gold with a combined total of 206kg, Romania’s Mihaela Valentina Cambei took silver with 205kg, and Thailand’s Surodchana Khambao claimed bronze with 200kg.

India has so far won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, all in shooting.