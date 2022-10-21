Trans-Tasman rivals to set off stage two of T20 World Cup

The opening skirmish in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12 stage commencing tomorrow, at the conclusion of the preliminary stage tonight, will witness Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand clashing at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, lying 878 kms to the north east of this city.

The tournament, which started with the eight-team preliminary stage to spot four qualifiers, is all set to move into the second stage featuring 12 teams, split into six each in two groups, on Saturday.

While the attention in the sub-continent remains focused on the eagerly sought-after clash between India and Pakistan here on Sunday, tomorrow’s Group 1 second stage opener is expected to provide the spark to kick off the tournament proper.

Australia, hosting the event for the first time in eight editions going back to the inaugural one in 2017, are also aiming to break the jinx of the title holders not retaining the crown.

Not many cricket followers, including their own fans, would have expected the men from Kangaroo land under the leadership of Aaron Finch defying odds to clinch the coveted crown in the United Arab Emirates last November.

Australia, by dint of their stupendous victory, are clearly one of the favourites to capture the crown, armed as they are with powerful batters, a bevy of tall fast bowlers to exploit the bouncy tracks and excellent fielders.

The inclusion of the gangling Cameroon Green, a powerful striker, as a late injury forced replacement into the squad has clearly strengthened the already formidable outfit.

Their Achilles Heel could be in the spin department.

New Zealand, led by Kane Williamson, came off second best in the final of the last edition in Dubai and would be eager to turn the tables at the first opportunity provided to them.

The performance of left arm swing bowler Trent Boult and right arm Tim Southee will be crucial to New Zealand’s progress in the tournament, as also the batting of Williamson, Martin Guptill, Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell.

Incidentally, Australia are ranked sixth while New Zealand are fifth going into the event. India are the leaders in the ranking list while Pakistan are in number three spot.

England, ranked Number 2 in the T20 format and captained by Jos Buttler, are the other team in the group who are fancied to move into the semis. They had won the title in 2010 for the first and only occasion.

Afghanistan and Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka and Ireland (runners up of preliminary round Group B) complete the group.

Meanwhile, India – in Group 2 with Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Zimbabwe (winners of Group B) – had their first practice session, an optional one, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here ahead of their high-voltage clash with Pakistan on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammad Shami had a long stint in the forenoon session held on the practice pitches outside the main stadium.

Also in attendance were squad back-ups Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

India, aiming to end their 15-year title drought, are scheduled to have an afternoon session tomorrow.

The match itself is under threat of rain in what has been among the wettest winters here in recent times.

It rained quite heavily here tonight and there is a hundred percent chance of it raining tomorrow too, according to the weather forecast.

On match day there is a 70 per cent chance of precipitation, the forecast indicated.