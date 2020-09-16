Out of favour Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is reportedly looking to return to his old club Tottenham Hotspur, announced his agent Jonathan Barnett.

“Gareth still loves Spurs. We are talking. It’s where he wants to go,” Bale’s agent was quoted as saying to BBC.

The 31-year-old has a contract with Madrid until 2022. So his move to Tottenham is likely to be a loan deal instead of a permanent signing.

Even though Jose Mourinho-managed Tottenham have refused to comment anything, there is still plenty of time available to complete the deal as the pandemic has extended the summer transfer window till October 5 this year.

Bale, who has often been subjected to a step-motherly treatment at Real Madrid under Zinedine Zidane, started only one game for Los Blancos after top-flight football resumed following the COVID-19 hiatus.

The Wales international had also alleged Madrid of blocking his efforts to move resume his career elsewhere. He had accused them of resisting his move to the Chinese Super League earlier this year.

“There have been other incidents when we’ve tried to go but the club wouldn’t allow it or have done something,” Bale told broadcaster Sky earlier this month.

La Liga giants Real Madrid had bought Bale from Tottenham for a then-record transfer fee of 100 million euros. But despite winning two league titles and four Champions League with the club, his turbulent relationship with Zidane had put him in exile for most part of the last season.

Meanwhile, other than Tottenham are reported to be in talks with Real about left-back Sergio Reguilo for what can be a swap deal where the London club would release Delle Ali. Eintracht Frankfurt striker Bas Dost is also linked with a potential move to the Spurs.