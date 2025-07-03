Top hand in control: Shastri hails Gill’s technical tweaks after Edgbaston ton

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri praised Shubman Gill for a technically assured century on the opening day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston. Shastri highlighted the strides the young batter has made in tightening his defence after he notched up his career’s seventh Test century, and second successive on this tour as India’s full-time Test captain.

Shastri, speaking on Sky Sports’ broadcast, was impressed with the 25-year-old’s application and pointed out how the elegant right-hander had addressed a technical flaw from his previous tour to England.

“Shubman Gill has worked hard on his defence. When he last came to England, he played with hard hands, pushed at the ball, a bit like Virat Kohli. But now, the top hand is in much more control. He allows the ball to come to him, trusts in his defence and has all the shots in the book when he goes on the attack,” Shastri said.

Gill, who came in at a tricky juncture after India lost quick wickets, looked in firm control of his innings, and his composure at the crease, especially after India were reduced to 211/5, proved vital in stabilising the innings.

“I think India will be pretty happy with where they are at the end of day one. I think this partnership of 99 between Gill and Jadeja has got them out of what could’ve been a spot of bother. But they know they will need to get at least another 150 runs from here at least.”

He continued, “Had England made further inroads once they were 211-5, it could’ve been very different. But Shubman Gill’s performance was superb. It was a disciplined performance, he looked fantastic and very solid.”

Shastri stressed that the second day would hinge heavily on how the Gill-Jadeja partnership carries forward. “It’s all about that first hour for India tomorrow. They can probably afford to lose one wicket in the first hour to stay on track. England knows that if they get a couple of early wickets tomorrow in the first hour of play, then they have a great chance of restricting India.”

Echoing the sentiment, former England captain Nasser Hussain said, “I think it’s more to keep your eyes on India tomorrow than what can England do… As Ravi said, they should be getting this total up to 450 and beyond tomorrow.”

Hussain also reflected on the context of England’s bowling, saying, “Before this 99-run partnership between Gill and Jadeja, they were ahead of the game whereas they were never really ahead at Headingley… A tough day at the office, back-to-back bowling days for them and Carse limping off, but you can’t fault the effort of the bowlers.”