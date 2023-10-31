Top Golfers For Rs 1.5 Crore prize money sixth edition of Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational

Top golfers of the country including Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan, Om Prakash Chouhan and Khalin Joshi will be seen in action in the Rs 1,5 crore prize money sixth edition of the Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational at the Chandigarh Golf Club from November 2 – 5, The main event will be preceded by the Pro-Am event on November 1.

The tournament had been jointly launched by TAKE Sports and TATA Steel PGTI in 2018 as a gesture to honour Indian golfing great Jeev Milkha Singh.

The tournament is being staged at Jeev’s home course, for the he sixth year in succession and the field will feature 130 participants including 127 professionals and three amateurs.

Event host Jeev Milkha Singh along with Yuvraj Sandhu, Sujjan Singh and Himmat Singh Rai as well as other leading Indian players such as Aman Raj, Olympian Udayan Mane and last week’s winner Jairaj Sandhu will also be among the participants.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans N Thangaraja, Mithun Perera, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, American Varun Chopra, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canadian Sukhraj Singh Gill and Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

The other prominent names from Chandigarh are those of Akshay Sharma, Aadil Bedi, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Angad Cheema, Harendra Gupta, Ravi Kumar, Harmeet Kahlon, Amandeep Johl, Gurbaaz Mann, Ranjit Singh and Amritinder Singh, to name a few.

Jeev Milkha Singh is the first Indian professional golfer to have a PGTI event named after him. Jeev conquered uncharted territory over two decades back when he became one of the first Indian golfers to taste success at the international level. Since then, he has added many more firsts and Indian records to his name.

Jeev has the rare distinction of being the only Indian to have won the Asian Tour Order of Merit twice (in 2006 & 2008). He has won multiple titles on the DP World Tour, Japan Golf Tour and Asian Tour and has 14 Major appearances to his credit. Jeev has also achieved a career-high world ranking of 28, an Indian record. Jeev is now a regular on the Senior Tours in Europe and Japan. He registered the best finish by an Indian at a Senior Major earlier this year when he finished tied 14th at the Senior Open.

Tournament host Jeev Milkha Singh said, “It’s one of the most eagerly awaited weeks of the year for me as hosting an event named after myself is always special. I expect the sixth edition of the event to be another memorable experience for the players and golf fans alike. The tournament has all the makings of a classic contest with a top-class field vying for the coveted trophy at my home course, the Chandigarh Golf Club, which has provided immaculate playing conditions and has a history of producing nail-biting finishes.”

CEO, PGTI Uttam Mundy opined “The Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational presented by TAKE Sports, in its sixth year now, has been a fitting tribute to Indian golf legend Jeev Milkha Singh for his path-breaking achievements. The event continues to be a big draw for India’s top professionals and golf fans alike. We thank TAKE Sports for conceiving the event and supporting it. A week of high-voltage golfing action awaits us as a strong field is set to stake claim to the prestigious trophy and big prize purse at the challenging Chandigarh Golf Club layout. We thank Chandigarh Golf Club for their support in staging the event.”