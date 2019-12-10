If reports from certain sections of the media are to be believed, Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti is likely to step down as the manager of the Serie A giant team. After these reports have emerged, the other set of reports linking the current Napoli boss to Arsenal have gained pace.

Sports reporter Fabrizio Romano who works for the Sky Sports Network, The Guardian as well as Calciomercato posted a tweet on Tuesday claiming that Ancelotti is in fact “seriously considering” a move out of the managerial role at Napoli and he can decide to do that as early as today after the UEFA Champions League match against Genk.

#Ancelotti is seriously considering to leave Napoli tonight after match against Genk. Gattuso would be ready to become new Napoli manager. Carlo has always been appreciated by #Arsenal board… but he’ll take a decision about his future with Napoli only tonight after the game. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2019

In his tweet, Romano also went on to claim that the former AC Milan star Gennaro Gattuso might replace Ancelotti as the new Napoli manager.

On the other hand, Freddie Ljungberg is acting as Arsenal’s interim manager after they sacked Unai Emery following a poor run of play this season.

Meanwhile, Ancelotti had earlier brushed off claims which suggested that several players wanted him out of the team’s plans.

“The team is against the coach, they say. But it isn’t so,” he said after Napoli’s 2-1 defeat to Bologna in the Serie A last week,” he had said as quoted by Mirror.

“I have an excellent relationship with the squad. No one has ever failed to respect me. I don’t see any friction between the players and us,” he added.

“We exchange ideas every day, the situation must be resolved quickly because we are failing badly,” he concluded.