Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko said on Thursday that discussions are underway to streamline the Olympics and Paralympics.

“The people of Tokyo and Japan will need to show understanding for the games to be held. To gain that support we are considering what needs to be streamlined and simplified,” Japan’s broadcaster NHK quoted Yuriko as saying, writes Xinhua news agency.

She also said the metropolitan government has already held meetings to discuss the matter.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics, pushed back a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, is scheduled to open on July 23 next year with the Paralympics to follow on August 24.

The Japanese Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday that organisers are considering taking several countermeasures, including mandatory coronavirus testing and having fewer spectators, to make the games safer to hold.

The opening and closing ceremonies of both the Olympics and Paralympics could also be scaled back, Yomiuri said.