In a massive development, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics might well be postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic. The same has been claimed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound in his interaction with USA Today.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, the postponement has been decided,” Pound was quoted as saying by USA today in a report by Christine Brennan.

“The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know. ,” he added.

Notably, the dreaded coronavirus has brought the entire sporting calendar to a standstill. Many high-profile tournaments including the Euro 2020, English Premier Legaue, Serie A, La Liga, Indian Premier League and the NBA have been cancelled or postponed.

However, despite the health concerns, Japan was adamant to keep the Tokyo Olympics on schedule and consequently, the sporting fest was the most prominent tournament not to be rescheduled in view of the global health crisis.

On Monday, however, Canada followed by Australia stated that it won’t be sending its contingent to Tokyo 2020 Olympics unless the tournament happens next year.

With growing pressure and the crisis around COVID-19 not subsiding anytime soon, Japan too considered the possibility of postponing the quadrennial event.

Now, with Pound’s statement seems like the Olympics would indeed be pushed back, in the best interest of the fans and the athletes and we may see the event only in 2021.