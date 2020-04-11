Amid the coronavirus crisis, India women cricket team on Saturday advised the citizens to take care and encouraged them by telling “we are all in this together.”

The Indian eves had a wonderful outing to Australia a month back for the Women’s T20 World Cup where they ended their campaign as runners-up. Before the final, India had remained unbeaten throughout the tournament as they had won all their four matches played and advanced to the knockout stage as table-toppers.

But in the final, all-round Australia put on display a clinical performance to beat India by 85 runs and win their fifth T20 World Cup title in front of a packed home crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

However, the players are currently at their homes as India is under 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in order to stop the spread of the virus which has so far claimed more than 240 lives and has affected over 7,600 in the country by Saturday evening as per the Worldometer.

To help the countrymen fight the virus, the BCCI has on March 30 donated Rs 51 crore to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund to help India fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The apex cricket body of India had shared the news through its Twitter handle.

“As pledged, BCCI has contributed INR 51 crores to hon’ble Prime Minister

@narendramodi Ji's initiative PM-CARES Fund. #IndiaFightsCorona