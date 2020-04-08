Talking about the difference between the teams in the first decade of the 21st century and the one under Virat Kohli, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said that during his time the seniors were very disciplined.

“The difference I find between the team of ours and now is during our time seniors were very disciplined. Social media was not there so no distraction also,” Yuvraj said, answering to India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma’s question on what is the difference between the team he played with, winning the 2007 T20 and the 2011 50-over World Cups, and the team now under Virat Kohli. (Source: IANS)

“We had to carry ourselves in a certain way. We used to look upto our seniors as how they are behaving, talking to the media and so on. They used to lead the way. I learnt a lot. That is what we learnt from them and tell you guys also,” said India’s 2011 World Cup Man of the Tournament.

Yuvraj, who called time on his illustrious career in 2010, feels that social media has reduced the sense of respect for seniors.

“In this team, seniors are you (Rohit) and Virat (Kohli) who play all three formats. I just feel since social media has come, there are very less guys to look upto. That sense of respect for seniors…it has become a thin line,” said the southpaw.