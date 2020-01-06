Condemning the Sunday’s violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), former India cricketer Irfan Pathan said that such incidents are not helping India’s image.

Pathan on Monday took to Twitter criticising the shameful act.

“What happened in JNU yesterday (Sunday) is not a regular incident,” said Pathan, adding, “Students being attacked by armed mob inside University campus, in hostels, is as broken as it can get. This isn’t helping our country’s image.”

What happened in JNU yesterday is not a regular incident.

Students being attacked by armed mob inside University campus, in hostels, is as broken as it can get. This isn’t helping our country’s image #JNUViolence — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 6, 2020

Notably, violence was witnessed in JNU on Sunday as several masked individuals, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers inside the campus with wooden and metal rods, injuring many.

At least 34 people, including JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh — who was reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod — were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

The Delhi Police has reportedly identified some of the masked assailants and a complaint has been filed.

According to intelligence reports and students, the genesis of the clashes began in the confrontation between students seeking to stall the semester registration process as part of their agitation against the hostel fee hike and groups opposing them. Members of the former group were allegedly behind the disruption of the varsity’s Wifi network late on Friday.